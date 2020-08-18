Gov. Abbott to Announce Proposal on Police Funding

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will visit Fort Worth Tuesday to announce a proposal on police funding.

The Republican governor's office has not released additional details about the plan. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen will join Abbott for the press conference scheduled to begin at noon. It will be streamed live at the top of this article.

The announcement comes after Fort Worth voters renewed the "crime tax," which adds a half-cent sales tax that will go to police funding for the next decade.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, Senators Jane Nelson and Kelly Hancock, and Representatives Charlie Geren, Craig Goldman, Stephanie Klick and Giovanni Capriglione will be present, Abbott's office said.