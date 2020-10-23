election day

Texas Nears 17 Million Registered Voters With More Than 848,000 Added Since January

State data shows voter registrations for Nov. 3, 2020 presidential election at an all-time high of nearly 17 million voters

By Frank Heinz

Records released by the Texas Secretary of State's office on Friday show the Lone Star State is closing in on 17 million registered voters with the addition of nearly 850,000 registrations since January.

The data shows 848,535 registrations were received by counties across Texas this year, growing the state's number of registrations by 5% from 16,211,198 to an all-time high of 16,955,519.

The vast majority of those registrations were received after the March 3 primary.

During the 2016 presidential election, there were nearly two million fewer registered Texas voters and there are now more than 3.3 million more voters this November compared to November 2012 and November 2008.

In some of Texas' other large counties, such as Harris, Bexar and Travis, voter registrations all grew by about 5% -- or by 109,000 in Harris County, 63,000 in Bexar County and 41,000 in Travis County.

The county with the largest percentage increase in registrations was Comal County, with a 9.09% change since January. The next four counties making up the top five with the largest percentage increase since January were all in North Texas and included the counties of Rockwall (8.3%), Kaufman (8.21%), Denton (7.92%) and Collin (7.75%).

ONLINE: Your Voter Guide for the 2020 November General Election is here, with information on Federal, State and Local Races

Just because someone has registered to vote this year does not guarantee they will vote in the presidential election and because people are not required to register a party affiliation when registering to vote in Texas, it's impossible to say how they may vote.

Early voting runs through Oct. 30. A county-by-county schedule can be found on the NBC 5 Voter Guide. As of Oct 22, more than 1.5 million ballots had been cast in early voting in North Texas.

