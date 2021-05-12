More Than 100 Republican Former Officials to Seek Reforms, Threaten New Party

A group of more than 100 influential Republicans plans to release a call for reforms within the GOP alongside a threat to form a new party if change isn't forthcoming, according to a person familiar with the effort.

The statement, set to be released Thursday, involves a “Call for American Renewal,” a credo that declares to "either reimagine a party dedicated to our founding ideals or else hasten the creation of such an alternative." The push also will include a set of 13 yet-to-be-revealed principles that the signatories want to see the GOP embrace, NBC News reports.

This is not the first group to form as the pro-Trump and traditional conservative factions of the Republican party remain at loggerheads. The new effort comes as a vote looms that is expected to oust Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., from the House Republican No. 3 leadership spot for her refusal to stay silent about former President Donald Trump’s repeated election lies and his role in the Jan. 6 riot.

The move was first reported by Reuters, which cites some of the people involved: Christine Todd Whitman, Tom Ridge, former Transportation Secretary Mary Peters and former GOP Reps. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania, Barbara Comstock of Virginia, Reid Ribble of Wisconsin and Mickey Edwards of Oklahoma. Evan McMullin, a former CIA agent who ran as an independent during the 2016 presidential election, is also involved.

