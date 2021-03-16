Star-Telegram, Fort Worth Chambers to Host Mayoral Candidate Forum Next Month

The Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce are partnering with The Fort Worth Star-Telegram to host a mayoral candidate forum next month.

For the first time in a decade, the mayor's seat is up for grabs in Cowtown. Current Mayor Betsy Price, who has spent the last 10 years in office, announced earlier this year she would not seek a record sixth term.

The mayoral candidate forum will be held virtually via Zoom on April 14 at 11 a.m. where the candidate pool will talk about issues regarding the business community, economic development, education and workforce.

The virtual panel will be open to the public and free to attend with a registration limit of 500 individuals.

"We're excited to host and hear from our mayoral candidates on policy and plans for the future of our city," said Brandom Gengelbach, president and CEO of the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce.

Gengelbach wants the voters to be sure of their choices at the polls and be well informed of each of the candidate's plans.

"Our new mayor will inherit a hefty agenda that includes assisting the business community get back on its feet after this pandemic. Our goal is to provide a platform that allows them to hear from candidates directly and make informed decisions at the polls."

The confirmed candidates are:

City Councilmembers, Brian Byrd and Ann Zadeh

Deborah Peoples, chair of the Tarrant County Democratic Party

Mattie Parker, Mayor Betsy Price's former chief of staff

Daniel Caldwell, educator.

Additional candidates will be added as they enter.

Ryan Rusak, opinion editor at the Star-Telegram, will moderate the forum and ask questions relevant to the business community.