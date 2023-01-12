Phelan to Incoming Lawmakers: ‘Do Not Confuse This Body With The One in Washington'

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan was re-elected almost unanimously, and after he took the gavel, he had "words of caution" for the incoming freshman.

"Words of caution. Please do not confuse this body with the one in Washington, D.C. After watching Congress attempt to function last week, I cannot imagine why some want Texas to be like D.C.,” said Phelan, R-Beaumont.

It also seemed to be a direct message to a small group of far-right lawmakers. Phelan's comment comes after far-right Rep. Tony Tinderholt also ran for speaker, receiving three votes, and after Republicans in the U.S. House took 15 votes to elect a speaker.

“Last week America witnessed the four most transparent days in the halls of Congress in modern history, where we saw actual debate and discussion,” said Rep. Bryan Slayton, R-Greenville, in one of the nominating speeches.

A small group of far-right lawmakers is making noise this session. Besides Tinderholt running, they challenged the rules that allow Democrats to serve as committee chairs. Traditionally, Democrats have received some chairs.

The challenges did not succeed.

“We heard from the speaker. That was coming from the top, that Texas is not Washington. The way that things happened in the House are different,” said Rep. Nicole Collier, Democratic Caucus 2nd Vice Chair.

Collier served as a chair in the last legislative session, and Rep. Toni Rose of Dallas was a vice chair on several committees.

“My district votes probably about 89% Democrat, and I have been able to accomplish things because I am willing to work with the other side. It would be crazy for me to come here and think that I can get something done if I am not able to work with my colleagues,“ said Rose, D-Dallas.

The legislature is now on the clock, to look at hundreds of bills from both sides of the aisle before the session ends in late May.

Many lawmakers hope for bipartisanship as the session begins.