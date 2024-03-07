Maps tell the story of how Texans voted for president, senator on Super Tuesday

With Super Tuesday now in the rearview mirror, the maps below show how Texans voting in the primary voted when deciding the races for president or senator.

In Texas, voters can choose to vote in either party's primary but they can only vote in one primary per election cycle. Voters are not obligated to continue voting for that party in subsequent runoffs or in the general election in November.

Voting in a party's primary also does not register a person with that political party.

U.S. President

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

It'll be a rematch of the 2020 general election when incumbent President Joe Biden takes on former President Donald Trump this November.

So how did Texans vote in the primary? The maps below show how people voting in the Republican and Democratic primaries voted. On the Republican ballot, there was clear support for Donald Trump who won with 78% of the vote. His main challenger, Nikki Haley, finished with 17% of the vote in Texas.

On the Democratic side, 85% of voters selected President Joe Biden. Though there were a half dozen or so challengers on the Democratic ticket, none got more than 4% of the votes.

Use the maps below to compare how Texas voted in each primary.

U.S. Senator

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred will take on GOP Sen. Ted Cruz in November after Allred won Tuesday’s Democratic Senate primary.

Cruz will race for his third six-year term.

So how did Texans vote in the primary? The maps detail how people voting in the Republican and Democratic primaries voted. On the Republican ballot, there was strong favoritism for Ted Cruz who took nearly 90% of the vote.

On the Democratic side, voters were mostly deciding between U.S. Rep. Colin Allred and State Sen. Roland Gutierrez. Allred won outright, securing nearly 60% of the vote.

Use the maps below to compare how Texas voted in each primary.