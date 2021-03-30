Last Day to Register to Vote in May Election is Thursday, April 1

The last day to register to vote for the upcoming May 1 election is Thursday.

There are several key races in the upcoming election, including filling U.S. Rep. Ron Wright's vacant District 6 seat and mayoral elections in Fort Worth, Arlington and Plano, among others.

If you're unsure of your current voter status, you can check your voter registration status on the Texas Secretary of State's website on the "Am I Registered?" page. If you have moved to a new address within the same county or have changed your name, you can update your information online as well.

Unregistered people who wish to vote will need to have completed their registration by April 1. There are a number of ways to register to vote in Texas:

On the Texas Secretary of State's online voter registration page, you can fill out and then print and sign your registration form. You MUST still mail the form to your county election office and it must be postmarked by the April 1 deadline.

If you don't have a printer you can request an application be mailed to you, but that returned application must also be postmarked by the April 1 deadline.

You can also register to vote through your county registrar.

"Exercising your right to vote and making your voice heard is a fundamental part of our democracy," said Texas Secretary of State Ruth R. Hughs. "I encourage all eligible Texans who have not already done so to register to vote by April 1 so that they can actively participate in shaping the future of Texas."

Once you're registered, you'll still need a valid ID to vote in the state of Texas. The state accepts seven forms of identification:

A Texas driver's license

Texas election ID certificate

Texas ID card

Texas handgun license

U.S. Citizenship certificate with a photo

U.S. Military ID with a photo

U.S. Passport.

For voters ages 18-69, photo IDs CAN be expired for up to four years. For those over the age of 70, a photo ID can be expired for any length of time.

If you do not have a photo ID, you may qualify for a Reasonable Impediment Declaration by showing a copy or an original of one of the following:

Certified domestic birth certificate or court admissible birth document

Current utility bill

Bank statement

Government check

Paycheck

Government document with your name and address including your voter registration certificate.

Early voting begins April 19 and runs through April 27. The last day to apply for a ballot by mail (received, not postmarked) is April 20. Mail-in ballots must be received by May 1 unless a late-arriving deadline applies.

Voters with questions about how to cast a ballot in the upcoming May 2021 uniform election can call 1-800-252-VOTE or visit VoteTexas.gov for more information.