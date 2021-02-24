Susan Wright, Lydia Bean Kick Off Campaigns to Replace U.S. Rep. Ron Wright of Arlington

The field is growing to fill Congressman Ron Wright’s seat in the special election for Texas’s 6th Congressional District scheduled for May 1.

Susan Wright, the widow of the late Congressman Wright, launched her campaign for Congress in Texas’s 6th District on Wednesday.

“The taxpayers of the sixth district deserve a proven conservative in Congress who will stand up for them and do whatever it takes to stop the radical left’s socialist government takeover,” Susan Wright said. “I’m running for Congress to continue my husband’s legacy by supporting economic growth, reforming our broken healthcare system, and defending Texas conservative values.”

Wright has lived in the 6th District for over 30 years, serving as District Director for both Rep. Bill Zedler (TX-HD-96) and his successor Rep. David Cook (TX-HD-96).

According to Wright, she has spent her entire life and career fighting for and defending Texas conservative Republican values.

“Ron always fought for the people and conservative values of the sixth district," Wright said. "I'm asking the voters of Ellis, Navarro, and Tarrant Counties to help me continue the fight for stronger borders, lower taxes, and the precious right to life in Washington."

She currently represents Texas Senate District 10 as a member of the State Republican Executive Committee.

"Working side by side with the people of Ellis, Navarro, and Tarrant county for decades to connect citizens to their government has been an honor," Wright said. "I look forward to asking them for their vote.”

If elected, Wright said she will focus on issues like cutting taxes and wasteful spending, rebuilding the economy, defending Constitutional freedoms, preserving the sanctity of life, strengthening the military, and reforming healthcare.

On Tuesday, former 2020 state representative candidate Lydia Bean also announced her candidacy in the May 1 special election.

Bean, the daughter of a Baptist pastor and a public school teacher, holds a Ph.D. in Sociology from Harvard University and taught at Baylor University.

She lives in Arlington with her husband, Norman Lee, a public artist, and their nine-month-old son.

"The events of the past several days and weeks have thrown into stark relief how badly our leaders are failing us," Bean said. "As a new parent, small business owner, and community leader, I have too much skin in the game to sit back and watch it happen.

"Texas is the energy capital of the world, but our infrastructure collapsed when we needed it most. The desire to win at all costs has led politicians to undermine our elections - the foundation of our democracy. And somehow, the simple act of wearing a mask to protect our neighbors has become a partisan dividing line. I know there are better days ahead, but in order to get there, we need to send leaders to Washington who will stand up for what's right and will work with anyone to give every Texan a fair shot."

Bean was the Democratic candidate in state House District 93 in 2020, a campaign in which she raised over $1 million and garnered endorsements from the Tarrant County Central Labor Council, Texas AFL-CIO, EMILY's List, the Sierra Club, Texas Parent PAC, Equality Texas, the Human Rights Campaign, and numerous others.

She lost in the general election on November 3, 2020.

Bean is the founder of Faith in Texas, a non-profit that brings faith communities together to work for change in their schools, cities, and state. She worked with faith leaders from across North Texas to protect families from predatory payday lenders who trap people in high-interest loans.

Bean and her husband also co-own and operate a small business.

"I have the experience to bring people together to solve the challenges that confront us: rebuilding our economy from the ground up by repairing our crumbling infrastructure, getting North Texas reopened as quickly and safely as possible, and ensuring that after COVID-19, every Texan has a fair shot to succeed. In Congress, those are the fights I'll take on."

Both Wright and Bean are vying to replace the late Rep. Ron Wright, a staunch defender of President Trump and his America-First agenda who voted in line with the President over 96% of the time.