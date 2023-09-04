Historic Attorney General Ken Paxton impeachment trial begins Tuesday

All eyes are on the state capitol on the eve of a historic and unprecedented moment in Texas politics – the impeachment of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

“There are no experts when it comes to an impeachment proceeding in Texas because we just don’t do this,” said Scott Braddock, editor of the Quorum Report.

On Tuesday, the impeachment trial of Paxton will begin in the Texas Senate.

The Republican-controlled Senate will decide if Paxton should be removed from power on allegations that involve bribery, obstruction and abuse of office.

“It’s about as high stakes as it could be,” Braddock said. “He’s either going to be taken out of office permanently or he’ll go back. His supporters have promised retribution for Republicans who are against him in this whole process.”

Paxton supporters are expected in the gallery Tuesday as Lt. Governor Dan Patrick takes the gavel serving as a judge and swearing in the senators as jurors.

Paxton’s wife, State Senator Angela Paxton, will be present but is not allowed to vote or participate in deliberations.

The Senate will rule on pre-trial motions before opening statements begin.

Both sides hired high-profile attorneys in a case that could stretch for weeks involving nearly 100 potential witnesses.

“You can expect [the attorneys] to put on a pretty good show,” Braddock said. “It’s going to be a big fight. You’ll see those guys jumping up and making their objections heard and the Lt. Governor as the judge and trying to figure out who’s right and wrong in the moment.”

It’s a political trial that will pit Republicans against one of the leading members of their own party.

“For the Republican party to be policing one of its own in this way it’s just something we haven’t seen in modern times,” Braddock said. “There’s going to be all sorts of drama that plays out and the way that it plays out is just going to be unbelievably interesting to watch because there’s no way to know exactly how this is going to go.”