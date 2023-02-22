Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker Faces Five Challengers in 2023 Mayoral Election

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker's bid for a second term won't come as easily as Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson's after five candidates filed applications to join her on the ballot this May.

Johnson, on Monday, learned he was running unopposed in the upcoming May election and will have a second term leading the nation's ninth-largest city. It's the first time a Dallas mayoral candidate has been unopposed in more than 50 years.

In Fort Worth, however, it's a different story. Parker, who is wrapping up her first two-year term as mayor of the third fastest-grown city in the country, and the 13th largest overall, is facing a crowded field of mayoral hopefuls.

The Fort Worth mayor is elected to two-year terms. Parker was first elected in 2021 after coming out on top of a crowded field of 11 candidates hoping to replace longtime Mayor Betsy Price.

Challenging Parker this time around are Christopher Rector, who was also in the 2019 race, along with newcomers Ken Bowens, Jr., Alyson Kennedy, Jennifer Castillo and Adrian Devine Smith.

Rector, who lists himself as an author and disabled veteran on his application, is the only challenger from 2021 that is also running in 2023. According to their applications, Bowers and Castillo say they are entrepreneurs, Kennedy is a cashier and Smith is a veteran.

Election Day is Saturday, May 6. The last day to register to vote in the election is April 6. Early voting begins Monday, April 24 and runs through Tuesday, May 2.