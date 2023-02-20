Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson to Run Unopposed in May Election

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson will have a second term leading the nation's ninth-largest city.

Johnson tweeted Monday afternoon that he'd be running unopposed in the upcoming May election.

The last day to file for a spot on the ballot was Friday. Jrmar Jefferson filed to run for Dallas mayor on Friday but was declared unqualified according to the city secretary's office. It's not clear on the website why Jefferson was declared unqualified and the city secretary's office has not yet responded to a request for comment on his application.

According to the mayor's statement, he's the first candidate to run unopposed for Dallas Mayor since 1967 and is the first ever to run unopposed since the city switched to four-year terms in 1991.

Johnson, 47, was elected the 60th mayor of Dallas in 2019 after defeating Scott Griggs in a runoff. Prior to being elected mayor, Johnson represented the city of Dallas as a Democratic member of the Texas House of Representatives for nine years.

Though Johnson is a Democrat, Texas municipal and board elections are nonpartisan.

According to the city's secretary's webpage, Place 12 Councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn will also run unopposed. Every other member of the Dallas City Council has at least one challenger.

Election Day for local/municipal elections is Saturday, May 6. The last day to register to vote in the election is April 6. Early voting begins Monday, April 24 and runs through Tuesday, May 2.