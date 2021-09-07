Texas Voting Bill

Gov. Abbott Signs Voting Bill Into Law

Republican governor signs SB1 at an event in Tyler

Greg Abbott
Mike Heimbuch, NBC 5 News

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed the state's new elections bill into law at an event in Tyler Tuesday morning.

The bill passed the Texas legislature after Abbott called two special sessions this summer. Democrats killed the bill on two separate occasions, first walking out on the penultimate night of the regular legislative session and then fleeing to Washington at the start of the first special session.

Enough Democrats finally returned to the Texas House to restore a quorum to the second special session in late August.

Republicans said the new law will secure Texas' elections, while Democrats contend it will suppress the vote.

There was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

The law will eliminate drive-through voting, limit early voting hours, give more latitude to poll watchers, and make changes to the mail-in ballot process.

State Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola) and state Rep. Andrew Murr (R-Junction) will attend the signing.

