Abbott Orders Texas National Guard to Assist in Arrests at Border

Governor Abbott ordered Texas National Guard to assist Texas Department of Public Safety in making arrests related to the border crisis.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Tuesday ordered the Texas National Guard to help state troopers make arrests involving state charges related to offenses at the border.

In a summit at the Texas-Mexico border last month, Abbott announced the Texas Department of Public Safety would assist in such arrests.

"To respond to this disaster and secure the rule of law at our Southern border, more manpower is needed-in addition to the troopers from DPS and soldiers from the Texas National Guard I have already deployed there-and DPS needs help in arresting those who are violating state law," Abbott wrote in the letter. "By virtue of the power and authority vested in me by the Constitution and laws of the State of Texas, I hereby order that the Texas National Guard assist DPS in enforcing Texas law by arresting lawbreakers at the border."

Abbott has announced plans to construct a border wall for Texas by soliciting donations from private citizens.

