Hurst Voting Center Closed After Clerk Tests Positive for COVID-19

Tarrant County Elections officials say an early voting center in Hurst is being closed after a clerk working at the location tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the county elections department, the Lead Clerk for the Brookside Community Center last worked at the location on Brookside Drive on Monday, Oct. 19.

As a precaution, Tarrant County Elections has closed the polling center. All other poll workers have been quarantined and a replacement team of poll workers is being put together to work at the site once it's able to be reopened.

According to early voting records, nearly 6,900 people voted in the community center between Oct. 13 and Oct. 19, with 1,443 voting on Friday, 8181 on Saturday and 1,022 on Monday.

ONLINE: Your Voter Guide for the 2020 November General Election is here, with information on Federal, State and Local Races

Voters still looking to cast a ballot in the upcoming election can visit any other early voting location through Oct. 30. The three closest voting centers to Brookside Community Center are listed below.

Northeast Courthouse 645 Grapevine Highway Hurst 76054

Bedford Public Library 2424 Forest Ridge Drive Bedford 76021

TCC Northeast Campus The Galley 828 W Harwood Road Hurst 76054

Meanwhile, the county elections department has opened eight additional sites to accommodate voters on the final two days of early voting, Oct. 29-30.