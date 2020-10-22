early voting

Hurst Voting Center Closed After Clerk Tests Positive for COVID-19

Center will be cleaned and reopened with new election workers

NBC 5 News

Tarrant County Elections officials say an early voting center in Hurst is being closed after a clerk working at the location tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the county elections department, the Lead Clerk for the Brookside Community Center last worked at the location on Brookside Drive on Monday, Oct. 19.

Decision 2020

early voting Oct 2

Voter Guide: 2020 General Election, State and Local Races

voter guide Oct 1

Voter Guide: Gov. Abbott Restricts Mail-In Ballot Drop-Off Locations; Where to Find Them

As a precaution, Tarrant County Elections has closed the polling center. All other poll workers have been quarantined and a replacement team of poll workers is being put together to work at the site once it's able to be reopened.

According to early voting records, nearly 6,900 people voted in the community center between Oct. 13 and Oct. 19, with 1,443 voting on Friday, 8181 on Saturday and 1,022 on Monday.

ONLINE: Your Voter Guide for the 2020 November General Election is here, with information on Federal, State and Local Races

Voters still looking to cast a ballot in the upcoming election can visit any other early voting location through Oct. 30. The three closest voting centers to Brookside Community Center are listed below.

Northeast Courthouse 645 Grapevine Highway Hurst 76054
Bedford Public Library 2424 Forest Ridge Drive Bedford 76021
TCC Northeast Campus The Galley 828 W Harwood Road Hurst 76054

Meanwhile, the county elections department has opened eight additional sites to accommodate voters on the final two days of early voting, Oct. 29-30.

This article tagged under:

early votingcoronavirusTarrant CountyDecision 2020Hurst
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us