Former Gov. Rick Perry Becomes Voice of Texas Sports Betting Alliance

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry has a new job as a spokesman for the Texas Sports Betting Alliance.

Perry, a Republican who once fought the legalization of betting, says betting is happening so there should be regulation to make it safe.

“This is a way to regulate and to make legal this activity that is going to go on. The idea that somehow or another people are going to stop betting on sports is a bit of a fallacy. Well, it is just not going to happen,” Perry said.

He says millions of dollars of revenue can help the state.

“As you know I am a big 10th Amendment guy," Perry said. "I love the idea that the Texas House is going to bring this forward. Two-thirds of them have to agree to it, two-thirds of the Senate, then it goes to the people of the state."

The Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Stars, Dallas Mavericks, Texas Rangers and FC Dallas are partners in the Texas Sports Betting Alliance, along with other teams across the state. So too are large sports websites like Bet MGM, Draft Kings, Fanduel and Barstool Sportsbook.

The bill introduced during the last legislative session never passed. The author, Rep. Dan Huberty, retired, so now the alliance is in talks with other lawmakers for similar legislation.

There will be opposition in Austin.

“As a dad of three boys there is enough worry about what can happen and what access, and what they can you know, through these little devices,” said Rob Kohler, consultant for the Christian Life Commission.

Kohler has been lobbying against this type of legislation for years on behalf of the Christian Life Commission. He does not think mobile sports betting has a better chance this year, even with the former governor advocating for it.

“You don’t 'see folks that were running for the Texas House or the Texas Senate going to the rotary clubs and telling folks, 'if you elect me I am going to go pass sports gambling,'” added Kohler.

Both sides are again gearing up for another legislative session, which begins in January.