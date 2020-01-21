Dallasnews.com

Early Voting Begins in Runoff Election to Replace Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson in Texas House

Activist Lorraine Birabil and businessman James Armstrong III are facing off in the special election

By Gromer Jeffers - The Dallas Morning News

texas capitol building
Frank Heinz, NBC 5 News

Early voting began Tuesday in the special election to replace Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson in the Texas House.

Residents in District 100, which covers parts of east, west and southern Dallas, can cast early ballots through Friday for community advocate Lorraine Birabil or businessman James Armstrong III. The special election is Jan. 28.

Like most special elections, there’s been little public drama and turnout is expected to be dismal.

Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.

Copyright Dnews - Dallas News

