Register to Vote Deadline Approaches for Super Tuesday Voters

The Texas Primary Election is fast approaching and so is the last day to register if you plan to vote on Super Tuesday.

This year the primary is on Tuesday, March 3 and the last day to register to vote in that election is Feb. 3. Click here to register at VoteTexas.gov.

In addition to making their choice for the nomination for president, voters may be asked to cast ballots on a number of other elections. Local sample ballots should be available soon.

Early voting begins Tuesday, Feb. 18 and runs for 10 days until Feb. 28. Photo identification is required to vote -- including a Texas driver's license, Texas election identification certificate, Texas ID card, Texas handgun license, U.S. Military ID with photo, U.S. citizenship certificate with photo and a U.S. passport (book or card).

If a voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo ID and the voter cannot reasonably obtain such ID, the voter may still cast a regular ballot by presenting a supporting form of ID and executing a Reasonable Impediment Declaration. More information on valid voter ID can be found here (question number 3 and 4) at VoteTexas.gov.