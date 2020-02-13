Super Tuesday

Democratic Candidates Ramp-Up Staffers for Delegate-Rich Texas

Presidential candidates are opening up offices, and placing staff in the Lone Star State.

By Julie Fine

Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg via Getty Images

2020 Democratic presidential candidates, from left, tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang; former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former Vice President Joe Biden; Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.;, and Tom Steyer, a billionaire philanthropist, arrive on stage during the Democratic presidential debate at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. The New Hampshire debates often mark a turning point in a presidential campaign, as the field of candidates is winnowed and voters begin to pay closer attention.

" data-ellipsis="false">

With Super Tuesday less than a month away, presidential candidates have their eyes on Texas and its 228 delegates.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who skipped the early contests, has 15 offices up and running in Texas and will add four more.

Beginning Thursday, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) is opening five offices in Texas, including offices in Dallas, Austin, Houston, McAllen, and San Antonio.  There are also 10 staff here, too.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who is leading in the polls in the Lone Star State, has staff here. He has opened an office in Dallas and is expected to open others in places like Fort Worth, San Antonio, Houston and Austin, according to our partners at The Dallas Morning News,

The Elizabeth Warren campaign has been on the ground in Texas since August. There are offices in Fort Worth, San Antonio, Austin, and Houston. We are told there are staff throughout the state, including in Dallas.

Next week, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg's campaign will have 24 paid staff working in the state of Texas. They have Students for Pete chapters at Collin College, Rice University, Baylor University and at the University of Texas. The campaign plans to ramp-up activity in other coalition groups.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar will be traveling to Super Tuesday states in the coming days and weeks and that includes her campaign's operations in Texas. Klobuchar's campaign told NBC 5 Thursday afternoon that, "our team is seeing a major upswing in fundraising and momentum, including in Texas, where we plan to continue ramping up operations in the state. This is in addition to organizing events we've done across Texas, including in Austin and Houston."

Businessman Tom Steyer opened a Houston office today, and will open a Dallas office next week.

Nevada and South Carolina are up first, then you can expect many of the candidates here in delegate rich Texas.

We reached out to Rep. Tulsi Gabbard's campaign and have not yet heard back.

