Voters Approve Dallas ISD School Bond

Big changes are on the way after the 2018 midterm elections and that includes the largest public school district in North Texas. Voters in the city of Dallas overwhelmingly approved several school bonds.

The four propositions that were approved will add an additional 13 cents to their maintenance and operations tax rate, which means it will reach the state maximum of $1.17.

Residents in Dallas voted in favor for a $75 million bond that will pay for school buses and a bus barn. The money will go toward 600 new buses over the next 10 years.

The second $75 million bond will impact teacher salary, with plans to provide a better financial footing for day-to-day operations and teacher pay.

Sixty percent of voters also approved a 13 cent property tax increase to provide an additional $126 million in funds for teacher pay, racial equity, early childhood learning programs and more specialty campuses.

Dallas ISD Proposition A: The issuance of $75,000,000 of bonds for the purchase of new school buses and bus maintenance and operating facilities, and the levying of the tax in payment thereof.

Dallas ISD Proposition B: The issuance of $75,000,000 of bonds for refunding outstanding limited maintenance tax notes, and the levying of the tax in payment thereof.

Dallas ISD Proposition C: Approving the ad valorem tax rate of $1.412035 per $100 valuation in Dallas Independent School District for the current year, a rate that is $0.12995 higher per $100 valuation than the school district rollback tax rate, for the purpose of generating additional local and state revenue for district maintenance and operations.

Dallas ISD Proposition D: Authorizing the Board of Trustees of the Dallas Independent School District to purchase attendance credits from the state with local tax revenues.