Veasey: Democrats Want to Open the Government - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Veasey: Democrats Want to Open the Government

By Julie Fine

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Under the Tucson Sun
    NBC 5 News
    U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey (D-TX 30th District) on Friday, Jan. 18, 2018.

    This Sunday, U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey (D-TX 30th District) is our guest on Lone Star Politics. He talked to us about what he thinks it will take to get the government back open.

    "Whenever I go to the store, people ask me when is this going to end. I don't have an answer to that," Veasey said. "What I will tell you is that we have sent the Senate the bills that they passed in the previous Congress, just a few weeks ago, because remember the current Congress just started. And we have sent them the bills and voted on this thing nine times for them to re-open the government, and they have not made any action on this."

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said on the Senate floor there will not be a vote until President Donald Trump and Democrats come to an agreement.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices