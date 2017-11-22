WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 07: Joe Barton speaks during a Congressional Briefing on Protecting Children and Teen Online Privacy at the Rayburn House Office Building on March 7, 2012 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)

U.S. Rep. Joe Barton (R-TX 6th District), 68, apologized a day before Thanksgiving for a sexually explicit photo of him being shared on social media.

Barton's acknowledgement of the photo was first reported by The Texas Tribune who said they spoke with the congressman Tuesday night.

"You're as aware of what was posted as I am," Barton said.

How the photo got online isn't clear. His office released the following statement to The Dallas Morning News Wednesday regaring the anonymous tweet:

"While separated from my second wife, prior to the divorce, I had sexual relationships with other mature adult women. Each was consensual. Those relationships have ended. I am sorry I did not use better judgment during those days. I am sorry that I let my constituents down. - Joe Barton"

Barton, who was last elected in 2016 and is the longest-serving member in Congress from Texas, announced he was running for re-election in 2019 and hoped to secure his twelfth term in the House

Lone Star Politics - Oct. 8, 2017

Congressman Joe Barton sits down to discuss the shooting in Las Vegas, the future of DACA, and where tax reform stands in Congress. Texas Democrat Julian Castro talks about the 2018 elections and a possible future presidential run. Lone Star Politics airs Sunday at 8:40 a.m. on NBC 5. (Published Friday, Oct. 6, 2017)

He told the Texas Tribune Tuesday that he was considering his future.

"I am talking to a number of people, all of whom I have faith in, and am deciding how to respond, quite frankly," Barton said.