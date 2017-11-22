U.S. Rep. Joe Barton (R-TX 6th District), 68, apologized a day before Thanksgiving for a sexually explicit photo of him being shared on social media.
Barton's acknowledgement of the photo was first reported by The Texas Tribune who said they spoke with the congressman Tuesday night.
"You're as aware of what was posted as I am," Barton said.
How the photo got online isn't clear. His office released the following statement to The Dallas Morning News Wednesday regaring the anonymous tweet:
"While separated from my second wife, prior to the divorce, I had sexual relationships with other mature adult women. Each was consensual. Those relationships have ended. I am sorry I did not use better judgment during those days. I am sorry that I let my constituents down. - Joe Barton"
Barton, who was last elected in 2016 and is the longest-serving member in Congress from Texas, announced he was running for re-election in 2019 and hoped to secure his twelfth term in the House
He told the Texas Tribune Tuesday that he was considering his future.
"I am talking to a number of people, all of whom I have faith in, and am deciding how to respond, quite frankly," Barton said.