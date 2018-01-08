California Billionaire Will Not Run in 2018 Elections

Tom Steyer said Democrats don't just have to win in the mid-term elections but need to "run the table."

California billionaire Tom Steyer will not run for elected office in 2018, he announced Monday, but plans to spend millions supporting Democratic candidates in key races.

The mid-term elections will be a “fierce battle for the soul of America,” Steyer said.



“We will organize. We will march. We will vote to protect what truly makes this country great,” he said.

He vowed to spend $30 million through NextGen America to recruit young voters in the hopes of winning House seats for the Democratic party.

In 2017, Steyer launched a campaign to impeach President Donald Trump.

“By my count, Donald Trump has committed at least eight impeachable offenses,” Steyer said Monday.

He said more than 4 million people have signed the online petition.



When asked if he would support Oprah, Steyer said his focus is on the midterms.

“It was a fantastic speech but we are all in through Nov. 6, 2018. This is a must-win situation for us and we are not focusing on anything starting with Nov. 7, 2018,” he said.

At 60, Steyer is worth an estimated $1.6 billion, according to Forbes. He made his name running hedge fund Farallon Capital.

In the last five years, Steyer has turned his attention to environmental and political issues.

The Yale alum got his MBA from Stanford and currently lives in San Francisco, California with his wife, Kat Taylor.