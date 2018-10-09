Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in Texas. Applications must be postmarked October 9. (Published 23 minutes ago)

Today is the Last Day to Register to Vote

Tuesday is the last day to register for the midterm election. All applications must be postmarked by October 9. The election is November 6. The Dallas County Board of elections, located in the Dallas County Health and Human Services Building, will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The Dallas County Board of elections is on the 8th floor of the health and human services building in Dallas. Usually, someone would go to the 8th floor to register, but on Tuesday, there was a table in the lobby because of the amount of Texans coming in to register.

Tanner Meade had registered last week, but came back today to drop off her husband’s application.

“They don’t know if we are just sitting on the couch talking about it, so we actually have to come out here and make our statement known,” said Meade.

Austin Cotton and Logan Stevens recently moved to Dallas. They came in on the last day to register. Stevens is following the senate race.

“It is one of the closest elections that Texas has had from what I have heard at least in recent history so I figure it is good for me to come out and support my candidate now,” said Stevens.

Cotton talked about why it was important to him to vote.

“There are so many people who have sacrificed for us to have the ability to vote,” said Cotton.

According to the Dallas County Board of Elections, there are already almost 120 thousand additional voters since 2014. Elections workers are busy processing them; 25 part time workers have been hired. Soon, Buddy LaPrade’s will be in pile. He too just beat the deadline.

“Everybody always comes up to me and says don't gripe if you don’t vote, so I am going to vote and hope that I make a difference, said LaPrade.

Colin County and Fort Worth do not have extended voting hours on Tuesday. None were listed on Denton County’s website.