The Race for Swing Senate District 10 in Tarrant County

Democrats are hoping to take back Senate District 10 in Tarrant County. It is a swing district that was held by a democrat from 2009-2015. (Published 3 minutes ago)

In very red Tarrant county, the Democrats are hoping to turn senate district 10 blue. It is the seat currently held by Republican Konni Burton, who has served since 2015.

It is a close district in an possibly uncertain time for republicans. Expect Democrats to work hard to win it back, according to the Tarrant county Democratic Party executive director.

“Senate district 10 is definitely one that you know, we want to bring back for the home team,” said Marco Rosas, Executive Director of the Tarrant County Democratic party.

President Trump won this district, but by a very slim margin. He received 47.9% of the vote, and Hillary Clinton received 47.3%. There were about 1800 votes separating the two.

The Republican Party in Tarrant County knows this one could be close.

“Republicans are working hard. We are not taking anything for granted. SD10 is a swing district,” said Richard DeOtte, vice chair of political affairs for the Tarrant county GOP.

Republican Senator Konni Burton took the seat, after Democrat Wendy Davis. We asked Burton what to do in 2018 to win a swing district.

“Again it is just talking about the issues. Property tax reform, life. I am going to defend life, as I did during session, as I talked about the last election cycle,” said Burton.

In the red county, Republicans outvoted Democrats by 34-thousand votes in the primary.

But Democratic challenger Beverly Powell feels she has a winning strategy to attract all voters.

“We are focused on building a coalition that includes all of our voters all across the district, and we will go after those independents as well. And then in the interest of our business platform, we believe that we will pull some of those moderate votes. Enough to take this race,” said Powell.