Texas Sen. Don Huffines Says Russia Promised Not to Meddle in Future Elections
Texas Sen. Don Huffines Says Russia Promised Not to Meddle in Future Elections

By Michael A. Lindenberger - The Dallas Morning News

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Sen. Huffines Travels to Russia, Confronts Election-Meddling

    Texas Sen. Don Huffines, R-Dallas, visited Russia to meet with officials as part of a group led by U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. Paul's father, Ron Paul, was a long-time congressman from Texas and a 2012 candidate for the Republican nomination for president.

    Invited by Rand Paul, Huffines spent three nights in Moscow, where he met with Russia's deputy foreign minister and the chairman of the foreign relations committee in the Russian legislature's upper house.

    Click here for a Q and A between Huffines and our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.

