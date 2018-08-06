How far would a Texan go to tell Russia to back off?

If you're Texas Sen. Don Huffines (R-Dallas), oh, just about 5,753 miles. On Monday, the Dallas Republican was spotted in Moscow at a roundtable discussion hosted by U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Cato Institute CEO Peter Goettler.

Texas politics watchers were confused at first — was that the senator or his twin brother, Phillip, who ran unsuccessfully this year to join his brother in the state Legislature? Capitol staffers quickly confirmed to The Dallas Morning News that the senator was indeed in Moscow.

Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.



Paul Manafort’s Lavish Lifestyle on Display During Trial