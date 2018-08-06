Dallas Senator, Twin Brother Go to Moscow to Demand 'Russia Stop Meddling in Our Elections' - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Dallas Senator, Twin Brother Go to Moscow to Demand 'Russia Stop Meddling in Our Elections'

"Don Huffines regularly hears from Texans who are concerned about the security of our elections," a spokesperson says

By Lauren McGaughy - The Dallas Morning News

Published 4 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Make your Summer Getaway a Win
    NBC 5 News

    How far would a Texan go to tell Russia to back off?

    If you're Texas Sen. Don Huffines (R-Dallas), oh, just about 5,753 miles. On Monday, the Dallas Republican was spotted in Moscow at a roundtable discussion hosted by U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Cato Institute CEO Peter Goettler.

    Texas politics watchers were confused at first — was that the senator or his twin brother, Phillip, who ran unsuccessfully this year to join his brother in the state Legislature? Capitol staffers quickly confirmed to The Dallas Morning News that the senator was indeed in Moscow.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

    Paul Manafort’s Lavish Lifestyle on Display During Trial

    [NATL] Paul Manafort’s Lavish Lifestyle on Display During Trial

    The Department of Justice has released photos and documents detailing Paul Manafort’s expensive clothing, home renovations, and spending habits.

    (Published Monday, Aug. 6, 2018)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices