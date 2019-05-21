Texas House OKs School Safety Bill After Mass Shooting - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
86th Texas Legislature

Complete coverage of the Texas Legislature

Texas House OKs School Safety Bill After Mass Shooting

Published 2 hours ago

    Frank Heinz
    Texas State Capitol building, September 2018.

    A bill that would "harden" Texas campuses with increased security and a boost in student mental health resources has cleared a key hurdle in the Legislature a year after a mass shooting at a local high school killed eight students and two substitute teachers.

    The Texas House on Tuesday gave tentative approval to the measure that responds to the May 2018 shooting at Santa Fe High School near Houston. The current Texas legislative session is the first since that event.

    The session ends May 27.

    The bill with bipartisan support calls for schools to develop safety plans to be reviewed by the state and engage in active shooter and emergency response trainings.

    The Texas Senate is set to take up another measure that would increase the number of armed school marshals.

