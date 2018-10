Live video will appear in the media player above.

Both Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Sen. John Cornyn will appear together for a campaign rally in Dallas Wednesday morning.

The stop at Gilly's Dallas was part of Cruz's early voting bus tour across Texas.

After a surge in voter registration in Texas, there was strong voter turnout in Dallas County Monday on the first day of early voting for the Nov. 6 election.

The free event began at 9:30 a.m.