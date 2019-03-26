U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz on Mueller Report, Airline Safety

From Washington D.C., U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) spoke with NBC 5 Political Reporter Julie Fine about a variety of issues, including the Mueller Report and airline safety.

Cruz said Tuesday he believes the report should be made public.

"The public deserves to read it and see everything that is in it. The initial reports from the Department of Justice are very encouraging, that the Special Counsel concluded that there was not evidence of collusion, that there was not evidence to support an obstruction of justice claim. That means that we should be able to put this constant investigation and attacks behind us. Now, unfortunately I think congressional Democrats aren't going to be willing to do that," said Cruz.

It is a busy week in Washington for the Senator. He has called for a hearing regarding airline safety after the Boeing 737 Max plane crashes. The hearing is Wednesday.

"We need to make sure the number one priority is the safety of the flying public. Look, you and I and our families, and millions of Texans get on airplanes all of the time, for work or for leisure. We need to have the confidence that when we get on an airplane that it is going to be safe, and there are not going to be mechanical issues," he added.

As far as the investigation goes into the Max planes, Boeing said it supports the investigation fully and that safety is its top priority. Right now, a software update and training revision is underway. There is no word on when that update will be installed on the grounded max planes.

Boeing's CEO Dennis Muilenburg another statement Tuesday, part of it saying, "be assured that we are bringing all of the resources of the Boeing company to bear, working together tirelessly to understand what happened and do everything possible to ensure it doesn't happen again."

