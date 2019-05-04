Plano Props, ISD Trustees, City Council Election Results - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Live Election Results
Plano Props, ISD Trustees, City Council Election Results

Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    NBC 5 News

    Election Results: See All Races Here

    Plano voters are considering four City Council seats and four seats on the school board as well as three propositions.

    The results of those races are below and will continue to be updated throughout the evening.

    City Council

    Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Angela Miner announced last year she was not seeking reelection in 2019. Looking to fill her Place 1 seat are Daniel Long, Maria Tu and Bill Lisle.

    Incumbent Rick Grady is seeking a second term in Place 3.

    Plano - Council Member - Place 1

    1% ReportingSat, May 4, 2019, 8:31 PM
    Maria Tu

    7657

    55%
    Daniel Long

    5269

    38%
    Bill Lisle III

    1010

    7%

    Plano - Council Member - Place 3

    1% ReportingMay 4, 8:31 PM
    Rick Grady

    7352

    54%
    Colleen Aguilar-Epstein

    6317

    46%

    Mayor Pro Tem Ron Kelly is seeking another term in Place 5 while Tom Harrison, who fought of calls to resign in 2018 is not seeking reelection in Place 7. Three women, Lily Bao, Ann Bacchus and LaShon Ross, are campaigning for his seat.

    Plano - Council Member - Place 5

    1% ReportingSat, May 4, 2019, 8:31 PM
    Ron Kelley

    6541

    48%
    Shelby Williams

    5983

    44%
    Byron Abraham-Bradford

    1157

    8%

    Plano - Council Member - Place 7

    1% ReportingMay 4, 8:31 PM
    Lily Bao

    6857

    48%
    Ann Bacchus

    5071

    35%
    LaShon Ross

    2433

    17%

    ISD Trustees

    Plano voters are electing new trustees in Places 4, 5, 6 and 7 this Election Day.

    Plano ISD - Board of Trustees - Place 4

    1% ReportingSat, May 4, 2019, 8:31 PM
    Heather Wang

    8060

    53%
    Katherine Chan Goodwin

    4122

    27%
    Lisa Kolodny

    2912

    19%

    Plano ISD - Board of Trustees - Place 5

    1% ReportingMay 4, 8:31 PM
    David Stolle

    9190

    64%
    Semida Voicu

    5089

    36%

    Plano ISD - Board of Trustees - Place 6

    1% ReportingSat, May 4, 2019, 8:31 PM
    Jeri Chambers

    9084

    74%
    Greyson M. Dunn

    3144

    26%

    Plano ISD - Board of Trustees - Place 7

    1% ReportingMay 4, 8:31 PM
    Cody Weaver

    7208

    50%
    Khalid Ishaq

    3944

    27%
    Dylan Rafaty

    3222

    22%

    Propositions

    Prop A- The issuance of $18,750,000 general obligation bonds for street improvements and the levy of a tax in payment thereof

    Prop B - The issuance of $17,890,000 general obligation bonds for park and recreational facilities and the levy of a tax in payment thereof

    Plano - Proposition A Bonds

    1% ReportingSat, May 4, 2019, 8:31 PM
    For

    10119

    72%
    Against

    4001

    28%

    Plano - Proposition B Bonds

    1% ReportingMay 4, 8:31 PM
    For

    8821

    62%
    Against

    5304

    38%

    Prop C - The issuance of $8,025,000 general obligation bonds for renovations and improvements to existing municipal facilities and the levy of a tax in payment thereof

    Plano - Proposition C Bonds

    1% ReportingMay 4, 8:31 PM
    For

    7925

    57%
    Against

    5967

    43%

      

