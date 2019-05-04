Plano Props, ISD Trustees, City Council Election Results

Election Results: See All Races Here

Plano voters are considering four City Council seats and four seats on the school board as well as three propositions.

The results of those races are below and will continue to be updated throughout the evening.

City Council

Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Angela Miner announced last year she was not seeking reelection in 2019. Looking to fill her Place 1 seat are Daniel Long, Maria Tu and Bill Lisle.

Incumbent Rick Grady is seeking a second term in Place 3.

Plano - Council Member - Place 1 1% Reporting Plano - Council Member - Place 3 1% Reporting

Mayor Pro Tem Ron Kelly is seeking another term in Place 5 while Tom Harrison, who fought of calls to resign in 2018 is not seeking reelection in Place 7. Three women, Lily Bao, Ann Bacchus and LaShon Ross, are campaigning for his seat.

Plano - Council Member - Place 5 1% Reporting Plano - Council Member - Place 7 1% Reporting

ISD Trustees

Plano voters are electing new trustees in Places 4, 5, 6 and 7 this Election Day.

Plano ISD - Board of Trustees - Place 4 1% Reporting Plano ISD - Board of Trustees - Place 5 1% Reporting

Plano ISD - Board of Trustees - Place 6 1% Reporting Plano ISD - Board of Trustees - Place 7 1% Reporting

Propositions

Prop A- The issuance of $18,750,000 general obligation bonds for street improvements and the levy of a tax in payment thereof

Prop B - The issuance of $17,890,000 general obligation bonds for park and recreational facilities and the levy of a tax in payment thereof

Plano - Proposition A Bonds 1% Reporting Plano - Proposition B Bonds 1% Reporting

Prop C - The issuance of $8,025,000 general obligation bonds for renovations and improvements to existing municipal facilities and the levy of a tax in payment thereof