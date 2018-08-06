Open Door Mondays for Rockwall Mayor Jim Pruitt

Rockwall Mayor Jim Pruitt is ready for anything, come Monday at noon. Unless he is in court, as a lawyer, or out of town, his door is open for Rockwell residents. (Published 2 hours ago)

“When I became mayor I just wanted a place where citizens could have a day, they could come down and tell me whatever the good things, the bad things, whatever they wanted to know. I have been doing that ever since,” said Pruitt.

Each Monday, from noon until 4 p.m., he holds open office hours for anyone wants to drop by.

Before 1:30 p.m. today, he heard a concern about a brewery in town. Parent Randy Davis stopped to ask the Mayor to come to his son’s Eagle Scout award ceremony. (Pruitt checked his schedule and said yes). And the former mayor, and current county judge, uses that time to visit, too.

Four years ago, Pruitt decided to implement this policy.

In a world of technology, Pruitt believes this is the best way to communicate.

“I think one of the things we have lost in this country is there are not faces to go with the folks that are sending emails,” he added.

