A new Quinnipiac Poll shows U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) with a 5 percent lead over U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-El Paso) in the Texas Senate race. Cruz has 51 percent of the vote, to O’Rourke’s 46 percent among likely voters. This poll was conducted from October 22 through October 28.

NBC 5 Political Reporter Julie Fine is on the road this week with the Senate candidates in West Texas. She spoke to O’Rourke about poll numbers.

“I will tell you, if I believed in polls I would have spent some of the money we raised on conducting polls for ourselves, on hiring a pollster. I believe in people,” said O’Rourke.

O’Rourke made three stops in North West Texas on Monday. He was in Amarillo Monday morning, Lubbock Monday afternoon and will spend Monday evening in Wichita Falls. He said he is using the same strategy as he has all along, which is visiting counties throughout the whole state. But now, O'Rourke is doing it with more urgency to get out the vote.

“There is not much more time to decide this election. It is going to take historic turnout, which we are seeing. It needs to continue,” he added.

Cruz is also touring the state right now. He is on a bus trip. On Monday, he was in Harlingen, Mission and Laredo. NBC 5 will speak with Cruz when he arrives in West Texas on Tuesday.