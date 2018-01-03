New Dallas Interim Sheriff Shakes Up Leadership

Newly-appointed Dallas County Interim Sheriff Marian Brown is wasting no time in reorganizing her top leadership. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018)

NBC 5 has obtained an internal memorandum indicating newly-appointed Dallas County Interim Sheriff Marian Brown is wasting no time in reorganizing her executive staff.



In the note, Brown announced the department's long-time second-in-command, Executive Chief Deputy Jesse Flores, will be replaced by Assistant Chief Deputy Maria Garza. The move makes Garza the new second-in-command.

Other changes included staff promotions of Captain Don Rowe to Assistant Chief Deputy overseeing Resource Development, Assistant Chief Deputy Patrick Bonner to Chief Deputy overseeing General Services and Assistant Chief Deputy Jason Hartgraves to Chief Deputy overseeing Detention Administration.

Chief Deputy of Detentions Administration Jesse Herrera was demoted to Assistant Chief Deputy of Inmate Housing.

Brown still has one position vacant on her executive staff yet to fill and it is unknown whether that person will come from within the Sheriff's Department or from an outside agency.

The memorandum indicates the changes are effective Jan. 6, 2018.



NBC 5 reached out to a Sheriff's Department spokeswoman for a statement and confirmation Tuesday night, and has not yet received a response.

Brown, 52, will serve as interim sheriff until voters elect a new sheriff in November.

Brown took over from former sheriff Lupe Valdez, who stepped down in December after 12 years as the nation's first openly gay Latina to serve as sheriff. Valdez is now running for the Democratic nomination to try to unseat Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.