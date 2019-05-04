McKinney Props, ISD Trustee, City Council Election Results - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Live Election Results
McKinney Props, ISD Trustee, City Council Election Results

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    McKinney voters are considering a school board seat, two City Council seats and a number of propositions.

    The results of those races are below and will continue to be updated throughout the evening.

    City Council

    McKinney voters are looking fill two City Council seats on Election Day -- the one vacated by Chuck Branch in District 4 and the At Large seat vacated by Charlie Philips.

    McKinney - Council Member - District 4

    1% ReportingSat, May 4, 2019, 8:31 PM
    Rick Franklin

    1035

    83%
    Siotha Vest

    213

    17%

    McKinney - Council Member - At Large

    1% ReportingMay 4, 8:31 PM
    Frederick Frazier

    2164

    54%
    John Mott

    1427

    36%
    Stephen Kallas

    404

    10%

    ISD Trustee

    At-Large Place 6 incumbent Stephanie O'Dell is seeking relection on the school board. She has been on the board since 2014 when she won a special election to fill a vacant seat -- she's since won elections in 2015 and 2017.

    McKinney ISD - Board of Trustees - Place 6

    1% ReportingMay 4, 8:31 PM
    Stephanie O'Dell

    2153

    71%
    Chad Green

    861

    29%

    Propositions

    Prop A - The issuance of $75,000,000 general obligation bonds for public safety facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof

    Prop B - The issuance of $50,000,000 general obligation bonds for a municipal community complex and the levying of a tax in payment thereof

    McKinney - Proposition A Bonds

    1% ReportingSat, May 4, 2019, 8:31 PM
    For

    2868

    66%
    Against

    1459

    34%

    McKinney - Proposition B Bonds

    1% ReportingMay 4, 8:31 PM
    For

    2464

    57%
    Against

    1844

    43%

    Prop C - The issuance of $91,000,000 general obligation bonds for parks and recreation facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof

    Prop D - The issuance of $34,000,000 general obligation bonds for public works facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof

    McKinney - Proposition C Bonds

    1% ReportingSat, May 4, 2019, 8:31 PM
    For

    2786

    64%
    Against

    1557

    36%

    McKinney - Proposition D Bonds

    1% ReportingMay 4, 8:31 PM
    For

    2774

    64%
    Against

    1544

    36%

    Prop E - The issuance of $100,000,000 general obligation bonds for street improvements including sidewalk, alley, and other traffic flow improvements and the levying of a tax in payment thereof

    Prop F - Shall section 145 of the city charter be amended to provide for a reduction in the required petition signatures needed to initiate a recall election?

    McKinney - Proposition E Bonds

    1% ReportingSat, May 4, 2019, 8:31 PM
    For

    3165

    73%
    Against

    1175

    27%

    McKinney - Proposition F Charter

    1% ReportingMay 4, 8:31 PM
    For

    2572

    61%
    Against

    1633

    39%

    Prop G - Shall section 146 of the city charter be amended to clarify that recall elections are citywide?

    McKinney - Proposition G City Charter

    1% ReportingMay 4, 8:31 PM
    For

    3298

    79%
    Against

    897

    21%

      

