McKinney Props, ISD Trustee, City Council Election Results

McKinney voters are considering a school board seat, two City Council seats and a number of propositions.

The results of those races are below and will continue to be updated throughout the evening.

City Council

McKinney voters are looking fill two City Council seats on Election Day -- the one vacated by Chuck Branch in District 4 and the At Large seat vacated by Charlie Philips.

McKinney - Council Member - District 4 1% Reporting McKinney - Council Member - At Large 1% Reporting

ISD Trustee

At-Large Place 6 incumbent Stephanie O'Dell is seeking relection on the school board. She has been on the board since 2014 when she won a special election to fill a vacant seat -- she's since won elections in 2015 and 2017.

McKinney ISD - Board of Trustees - Place 6 1% Reporting

Propositions

Prop A - The issuance of $75,000,000 general obligation bonds for public safety facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof

Prop B - The issuance of $50,000,000 general obligation bonds for a municipal community complex and the levying of a tax in payment thereof

McKinney - Proposition A Bonds 1% Reporting McKinney - Proposition B Bonds 1% Reporting

Prop C - The issuance of $91,000,000 general obligation bonds for parks and recreation facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof

Prop D - The issuance of $34,000,000 general obligation bonds for public works facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof

McKinney - Proposition C Bonds 1% Reporting McKinney - Proposition D Bonds 1% Reporting

Prop E - The issuance of $100,000,000 general obligation bonds for street improvements including sidewalk, alley, and other traffic flow improvements and the levying of a tax in payment thereof

Prop F - Shall section 145 of the city charter be amended to provide for a reduction in the required petition signatures needed to initiate a recall election?

McKinney - Proposition E Bonds 1% Reporting McKinney - Proposition F Charter 1% Reporting

Prop G - Shall section 146 of the city charter be amended to clarify that recall elections are citywide?