Legislation has been introduced that would not require luxury vehicles to have a front license plate in Texas.

Rep. Ken King (R-Dist. 88) introduced House Bill 673, which would add luxury vehicles to the list of vehicles that do not need a front license plate.

Tractors, motorcycles, trailers and semitrailers are already on the list.

The bill defines luxury vehicles as a passenger car worth more than $60,000.

NASA: 2018 Was the Fourth Hottest Year on Record

Data from NASA and NOAA show a continuing pattern of the gloabl temperatures rising since 1880. The three hottest years on record were 2015, 2016 and 2017, followed by 2018. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019)

Thirty-one states, including Texas, require front and back license plates.

If passed, the new law would take effect Sept. 1, 2019.