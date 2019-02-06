Legislation Drafted to Remove Front License Plate Requirement for Luxury Vehicles - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
85th Legislature

Complete coverage of the Texas Legislature.

Legislation Drafted to Remove Front License Plate Requirement for Luxury Vehicles

    NBC10

    Legislation has been introduced that would not require luxury vehicles to have a front license plate in Texas.

    Rep. Ken King (R-Dist. 88) introduced House Bill 673, which would add luxury vehicles to the list of vehicles that do not need a front license plate.

    Tractors, motorcycles, trailers and semitrailers are already on the list.

    The bill defines luxury vehicles as a passenger car worth more than $60,000.

    Thirty-one states, including Texas, require front and back license plates.

    If passed, the new law would take effect Sept. 1, 2019.

