Legislation has been introduced that would not require luxury vehicles to have a front license plate in Texas.
Rep. Ken King (R-Dist. 88) introduced House Bill 673, which would add luxury vehicles to the list of vehicles that do not need a front license plate.
Tractors, motorcycles, trailers and semitrailers are already on the list.
The bill defines luxury vehicles as a passenger car worth more than $60,000.
Thirty-one states, including Texas, require front and back license plates.
If passed, the new law would take effect Sept. 1, 2019.