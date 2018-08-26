Veterans, Politicians Remember Sen. John McCain

As tributes to the late Sen. John McCain continue to pour in, veterans are reflecting on the man who made their issues a priority his entire life. (Published 4 minutes ago)

As tributes to the late Sen. John McCain continue to pour in, veterans are reflecting on the man who made their issues a priority his entire life.

"Senator McCain was one of those guys when he saw something wrong he wanted to fix it," said Vietnam veteran Woody Alexander.

Alexander was a captain in the 30th Artillery Regiment of the Army's 1st Cavalry Division at roughly the same time McCain was shot down and taken prisoner.

"Remember, he had a chance to get out because his dad was an admiral commanding the Pacific Fleet and he said, 'No, I'm going to wait until the other prisoners get out,'" Alexander said.

John McCain, Veteran, Senator, GOP Maverick, Dies at 81

John McCain, the longtime senator and 2008 GOP presidential nominee who refused to leave fellow prisoners of war behind to escape years of torture in Vietnam, and whose maverick streak as Arizona's senior statesman at times frustrated fellow Republicans and confounded President Donald Trump, has died, his family confirmed in a statement Saturday. (Published Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018)

Integrity is what Alexander and others said helped set McCain apart, along with a willingness to speak up and, at times, disagree.

"John McCain was an American hero and always put his country before himself," said Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R).

"John McCain was one of the greatest men I ever met, you don't meet many great men, he was one of them," said U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Alexander said he believes McCain will always be remembered for doing his best to do the right thing.

"He represents to me the fact that you should do what's right and despite someone telling you to do the wrong thing, you do the right thing," Alexander said.