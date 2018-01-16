Though the next legislative session won't take place until 2019, Gov. Greg Abbott Tuesday released details of a "proposal to rein in skyrocketing property taxes in the Lone Star State and provide greater transparency to voters in the process."



Abbott's plan would:



Place a 2.5 percent revenue growth cap on property tax revenue per year. Voter approval would be needed if local governments wanted to raise the cap to more than growth in population and inflation.

Require locally elected officials who oversee taxing districts to vote to increase property appraisals, making the process more transparent and holding elected leaders accountable to the voters.

Restrain local debt, a major driver of property tax increases.



“With the skyrocketing rise in property taxes, more and more Texans face the risk of being forced out of the homes they have lived in for decades,” said Governor Abbott. “Young families who are just starting out are having trouble affording their first home and businesses are unable to grow and hire more workers. Enough is enough. Under the plan I am announcing today, Texas will take action to limit property tax growth, secure private property rights and ensure that Texas remains the most exceptional state in the nation.”

The governor's 2.5 percent cap may prove to be a tough sell with Texas lawmakers who, during the 2017 legislative session, failed to pass any property tax reform that included caps at six or even four percent.

Abbott's statement Tuesday said local debt is one of the largest drivers of property tax increases, as local municipalities move to try to find ways to pay for more city services. Abbott is pushing for more transparency between the cities and those who pay to live there.

"Texas has the second highest per capita local debt in the nation and this is one of the biggest drivers behind the increase in property taxes because property taxes are the primary source of revenue for local governments. Governor Abbott’s plan will also improve the transparency of local debt by requiring local governments to post their debt obligation online, require a two-thirds supermajority vote to approve the issuance of new local debt, prohibit debt from being used for non-specified purposes and restrict the use of certificates of obligation."

Read more about the governor's plan here.