Supporters donated nearly $10,000 to a GoFundMe page, that's stated purpose is to display President Donald Trump's negative tweets about U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on a mobile billboard in Texas.

The page was posted Saturday and raised $9,760 from 482 different people in one day. It's initial goal was $6,000.

The effort was organized by USA Latinx, a political group focused on supporting Latinx candidates, according to the political publication The Hill.

On the GoFundMe page, the group uses a Trump tweet from 2016 that reads, "Why would the people of Texas support Ted Cruz when he has accomplished absolutely nothing for them. He is another all talk, no action pol[sic]!"

One of the survivors of the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, David Hogg, tweeted the link to the GoFundMe page Saturday.

The page was started in response to Trump's announcement that he planned to campaign for Cruz in Texas next month.