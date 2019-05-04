Frisco Props, City Council Election Results

Election Results: See All Races Here

Frisco voters are considering three seats on the school board and six seats on the City Council along with a large number of props.

The results of those races are below and will continue to be updated throughout the evening.

City Council

City Council places up for election in Frisco this year are Place 2 and Place 4.

Place 2 Incumbent Shona Huffman, who also serves as the mayor pro tem, is seeking her second three-year term, running against Mukesh Parna and Jeanne Weisz.

In Place 4, Bill Woodard is seeking his second three-year term, taking on Stephanie Cleveland.

ISD Trustees

Frisco voters are also electing three trustees to the school board. Up for election in 2019 are Place 1, Place 2 and Place 3.

Place 1 Trustee Bryan Dodson stepped down in April after six years in the seat. Gopal Ponangi and Nate Adams are running to replace him in the seat.

Place 2 Trustee Steve Noskin is seeking his second three-year term after first being elected in 2016. Noskin is running against Natalie Hebert.

In Place 3, Chad Rudy, Trustee Vice President, is seeking reelection. He has been serving on the board since 2015. His opponent is Muni Janagarajan.

Propositions

Prop A - The issuance of $62,500,000 tax bonds for Public Safety facilities, equipment and warning sirens.

Prop B - The issuance of $155,000,000 tax bonds for street and road improvements.

Prop C - The issuance of $12,000,000 tax bonds for improvements and additions to the Public Works facility, including equipment and technology.

Prop D - The issuance of $62,000,000 tax bonds for improving, expanding and equipping an existing City building for a library.

Prop E - The issuance of $53,500,000 tax bonds for Park and Recreational facilities.

Prop F - Shall Section 5.02(1) (Filing for Office) of the City Charter be amended to require that each candidate for elective City office submit a nonrefundable filing fee of two hundred dollars ($200) or, in lieu of the payment of a filing fee, a petition signed by no less than 25 qualified voters of the City or one-half of one percent of the total votes received in the City by all candidates for Mayor in the most recent mayoral general election, whichever is greater, in order to be qualified to run for office?

Prop G - Shall Section 3.04 (Compensation) of the City Charter be amended to provide for the amount of compensation for the Mayor and each Council Member and the procedure for reimbursement of actual expenses incurred in the performance of their official duties rather than the City Council determining the amount of compensation by ordinance?

Prop H - Shall Section 9.02(3) (Duties and Powers) of the City Charter be amended to provide that a vote of three-fourths (3/4ths) of the members of the City Council rather than three-fourths (3/4ths) of the Council Members present, or four (4) votes, whichever is greater - is required to overrule a recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Commission that a proposed zoning amendment, supplement, or change be denied and to provide that the Mayor is entitled to vote in such cases?

Prop I - Shall Section 3.05(1) (Mayor, Mayor ProTem and Deputy Mayor Pro-Tem) of the City Charter be amended to clarify that the Mayor is entitled to vote on legislative or other matters when a certain percentage of affirmative votes of all of the members of the City Council is required to pass a measure pursuant to state law, City ordinance or the City Charter?

Prop J - Shall Section 3.02 (Limitations on Terms) of the City Charter be amended to remove obsolete transitional provisions that are no longer necessary?

Prop K - Shall Sections 3.05(2) and 3.05(3) (Mayor, Mayor Pro-Tem and Deputy Mayor ProTem) of the City Charter be amended to clarify the time for electing the Mayor ProTem and Deputy Mayor Pro-Tem in the event of a runoff election and to provide that the Mayor Pro-Tem or Deputy Mayor Pro-Tem shall serve in such capacity until a majority of the City Council votes to elect a new Mayor Pro-Tem or new Deputy Mayor Pro-Tem?

Prop L - Shall Section 3.14(3) (Passage of Ordinances in General), Section 6.17 (Publication of Proposed and Referred Ordinances) and Section 7.05 (Public Hearing on Budget) of the City Charter be amended to provide for publication of certain notices by means other than publication in the official newspaper of the City as may be allowed by state law?

Prop M - Shall Section 3.15(3) (Emergency Ordinances) of the City Charter be amended to provide that for the adoption of emergency ordinances, the affirmative vote of a majority of a quorum of the City Council present and eligible to vote is required rather than the affirmative vote of at least five (5) Council Members?

Prop N - Shall Section 3.16 (Authentication, Recording, Codification, Printing and Distribution) of the City Charter be amended to modify certain requirements relating to the recording, printing and distribution of ordinances, resolutions, proposed Charter amendments and other official documents, including removing the requirement that all ordinances and resolutions adopted by the City Council be numbered consecutively as adopted; providing that such ordinances and resolutions shall be made available for public inspection rather than placed in a book kept open for inspection; providing that the Frisco City Code shall be made available to the public rather than furnished to City Officers, placed in City offices and made available for purchase by the public; providing that all ordinances and amendments to the City Charter shall be made available rather than printed promptly following their adoption; removing the requirement that a copy of each ordinance and amendment to the City Charter be placed in appropriate City offices for public reference; and removing the requirement that printed ordinances and Charter amendments be sold to the public?

Prop O - Shall Sections 4.03(2) and (3) (Municipal Court) of the City Charter be amended to increase the term of appointment for Municipal Judges from two (2) to four (4) years and to remove the requirement that the Mayor act in the Municipal Judge’s place in the event of a failure of the Municipal Judge to perform his or her duties?

Prop P - Shall Section 4.06(2)(E) (Personnel System) of the City Charter be amended to remove the requirement that the City Council rather than the City Manager evaluate the job performance of the City Secretary?

Prop Q - Shall Section 5.01(2) (City Elections) of the City Charter be amended to conform to state law governing the date for regular City elections?

Prop R - Shall Section 5.01(6) (City Elections) and Section 11.07 (Charter Review Commission) of the City Charter be amended to remove the requirement that the City publish a sample ballot for each City election twice in the City’s official newspaper and the requirement that the City publish a comprehensive summary of the report presented by the Charter Review Commission in the City’s official newspaper and instead require that the City publish the sample ballot and the Charter Review Commission’s report in at least one of the official media of communication designated for City notices?

Prop S - Shall Section 5.02(2)(F) (Filing for Office) of the City Charter be amended to conform to the state law prohibiting municipalities from taking disciplinary action against an employee solely because the employee becomes a candidate for public office?

Prop T - Shall Section 5.04(2) (Official Results) and Section 5.05(1) (Taking of Office) of the City Charter be amended to provide that election returns shall be presented at a City Council meeting in accordance with the Texas Election Code rather than at the City Council meeting following the election and that each newly elected person to the City Council shall be inducted into office at the first regular City Council meeting following the official canvassing of the election rather than at the first regular City Council meeting following the election in conformance with state law?

Prop U - Shall Section 6.01 (Scope of Recall) of the City Charter be amended to remove an obsolete provision relating to the appointment of elected City officials by the City Council to fill a vacancy?

Prop V - Shall Section 6.05 (Presentation of Petition to the City Council), Section 6.13 (Initiative) and Section 6.14 (Referendum) of the City Charter be amended to increase the period of time to thirty-five (35) days for the City Secretary’s presentation to the City Council of a recall petition, an initiative petition or a referendum petition? ¿Se deberán enmendar la Sección

Prop W - Shall Section 6.11 (Failure of the City Council to Call an Election-Recall) and Section 6.23 (Failure of the City Council to Call an Election-Initiative or Referendum) of the City Charter be amended to clarify that a petitioning citizen may file an application for a writ of mandamus with the appropriate court to require the discharge of duties imposed on the City Council or the City Secretary with respect to recall petitions or initiative and referendum petitions rather than requiring the District Judge of Collin County, Texas to discharge such duties?

Prop X - Shall Section 6.14 (Referendum) of the City Charter be amended to specify the number of signatures required on a referendum petition?

Prop Y - Shall Section 6.16 (Form of Ballots) of the City Charter be amended to provide that the words “For the Measure” and “Against the Measure” may be included on the form of a ballot used when voting on proposed and referred ordinances, resolutions or measures in conformance with state law?

Prop Z - Shall Section 8.01(3) (Authority, Composition and Procedures) of the City Charter be amended to provide that the minutes of proceedings of City boards, commissions and committees shall be made available to the City Council rather than submitted in a written report to the City Council no more than three (3) weeks following each meeting?

Prop AA - Shall Section 11.02 (Official Newspaper) of the City Charter be amended to eliminate the requirement that the City Council declare annually an official newspaper of general circulation in the City and instead require that the City Council declare annually one or more official media for the communication of all notices and other matters required by the City Charter, City ordinance, or the Constitution and laws of the State of Texas to be published or made available by the City?

Prop AB - Shall Section 11.09 (Non-substantive Revisions) of the City Charter be added to grant the City Council authority to make certain non-substantive revisions to the City Charter without obtaining separate approval of the voters in a Charter amendment election?

AC - Shall Section 12.10 (Disaster Clause) of the City Charter be amended to modify the makeup of the commission charged with acting as the City Council during a disaster as defined in Section 12.10 and calling a City election for the election of a required quorum and to remove the required formation of a committee to appoint such a commission?