Fort Worth Lawmaker Files Bill to Let Voters Decide on Future Toll Roads - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

86th Texas Legislature

Complete coverage of the Texas Legislature

Fort Worth Lawmaker Files Bill to Let Voters Decide on Future Toll Roads

HB1951 proposed to let voters decide future projects, when to pull tolls from road already paid for

By Julie Fine

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Fort Worth Lawmaker Files Bill to Let Voters Decide on Future Toll Roads
    NBC 5 News

    Texas Rep. Matt Krause (R-Fort Worth, District 93) recently filed House Bill 1951, the Toll Payer Protection Act.

    The proposed legislation calls for voter approval for new toll roads, uniform toll bill form, taking tolls off roads once they are paid for and public/private sector partnership on certain road projects.

    Read more on HB1951 here.

    “We want to do something that gives them a voice, allows them to speak into it and really take control over the toll road process,” said Krause.

    S. Carolina Pediatrician Stops Taking Unvaccinated Patients

    [NATL] S. Carolina Pediatrician to Stop Seeing Unvaccinated Patients

    A South Carolina pediatrics office is turning away unvaccinated patients, citing the health and safety of other immunocompromised children who are in danger of catching contagious diseases in the waiting room. Parents say their choices for their unvaccinated children are shrinking. 

    (Published Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019)

    Krause, who sits on the transportation committee, said he filed the bill after hearing from constituents. The bill has not yet been referred to a committee in the Texas House, but is expected to be soon.

    A committee would have to vote on the bill before it goes to the full house floor.

    Michael Morris is the director of transportation at the North Central Texas Council of Governments, the agency that helps plan road projects across North Texas. Morris has a different take.

    "Don't we have voter approval every single day to decide if we get on a facility or we don't. So we vote with our feet," said Morris.

    Morris said there is not enough money allocated to fully-fund new roads in the growing Dallas-Fort Worth region. And as for getting rid of toll roads once they are paid for, Morris said money is needed to maintain the roads after they're built.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices