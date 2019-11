Dallas mayor Eric Johnson updates on the latest of the tornado that ripped through Dallas Sunday night, Monday, October 21, 2019.

A special election was held Tuesday for voters in House District 100 to replace Eric Johnson, who left the Texas Legislature to become the mayor of Dallas in June.

Looking for fill Johnson's vacant seat are Lorraine Birabil, James Armstrong, Paul Stafford, Daniel Clayton and Sandra Crenshaw.

The winner of Tuesday's election will finish Johnson's unexpired term, which ends in January 2021.

