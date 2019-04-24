First Woman Elected to Lead Dallas County GOP Dies at 47

Missy Shorey, the first woman elected to lead the Dallas County Republican Party, died Tuesday night at age 47.

Shorey, who lived in Lake Highlands, was elected chairwoman of the county GOP party in November 2017.

Her husband Marc Himelhoch wrote in a Facebook post that Shorey "passed unexpectedly" on Tuesday.

Congressman Lance Gooden (R-TX) released the following statement on the passing of Missy Shorey:

“I am greatly saddened by the sudden passing of my friend Missy Shorey. Missy was a tireless fighter for Dallas County and the Republican Party, and no one worked harder to help elect Republicans to local office in Dallas County and beyond. She was a prominent and distinguished voice for activists, voters, and the citizens of Dallas County. Her loss will be felt by all.”

Shorey appeared on Lone Star Politics on NBC 5 in January of 2018.

Click here to read more on this report from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.

