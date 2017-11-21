Missy Shorey on Monday became the first woman elected to lead the Dallas County Republican Party.

Republican precinct leaders unanimously chose Shorey to replace North Texas businessman Phillip Huffines, who resigned as chairman this month to run for Texas Senate. She took the oath of office Monday night and will immediately take over the operations of the party.

"We will be working tirelessly to elect conservative candidates committed to expanding opportunity, protecting liberty and life while defending democracy in Dallas County," Shorey said in a statement after her election. "I take on the role of chairman with vigor and humility. Republicans are excited to share our love for our Constitutional Rights and compassion for fellow citizens."

Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

