Family, Friends Look Back at the Legacy of George H.W. Bush

Family members and friends gathered Tuesday night at the George W. Bush Presidential Center to take a look back at the legacy of President George H.W. Bush.

In attendance was President George W. Bush and one of George H.W. Bush's closest friends James Baker.

"He was always there, he always had my back whenever I went out and said something, people always knew I was speaking for the President," Baker said.

Baker knew the President for more than 60 years, helping him win a United States Senate seat before going on to serve as his White House Chief of Staff and later as Secretary of State.

Tuesday night's wide-ranging conversation covered much of his time in the White House and crucial moments in George H.W. Bush's presidency.

"There was never any support from 41 or his team for going to Baghdad," Baker remembered of the Gulf War in 1990.

But it was reflections on their lifelong friendship that were perhaps most poignant, a friendship that lasted until the very end.

"I've never had a better friend," Baker said. "It's pretty neat to say you've had a best friend for 60 years."