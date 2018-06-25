Exclusive Look Inside Prosper's State-of-the-Art Town Hall

The town of Prosper is getting ready to open a new state of the art Town Hall. (Published 19 minutes ago)

The town of Prosper is getting ready to open a new state of the art Town Hall.

Prosper has seen growth as drastic as any city in Collin County. In 2000, just over 2,000 people lived in Prosper. In 2014 it was more than 14,000, and in 2018 more than 20,000 people call Prosper home.

Now, a new edition will become the manifestation of all of that growth in this historic Texas town.

Prosper — known for wide, open spaces and towering grain silos — is now home to Walmart, Dick’s and Whataburger. And highway overpasses are being built along U.S. 380 at Preston Road and at the Dallas North Tollway.

The boom required the need for an upgrade for town leaders.

“We are scattered all over town," said Mayor Ray Smith. "Different departments are in different areas so were going to get us all in house.”

Smith gave us an exclusive tour of the new Town Hall. It's something Smith said leaders needed to compete with other cities for commercial tenants.

“When we met with developers we were basically in a mobile home," Smith recalled. "And people would say ‘Mayor, how do we focus on quality when we are in these trailers?’ Well, now we can show them this and I think they'll be impressed.”

The Town also wants to stay true to its past. With most of the growth away from historic downtown, the mayor hopes this building will change that as well.

“It’s a central location, the Town Hall in downtown, and we hope this will parlay into some other development to revitalize our downtown," said Smith. "We're hoping this will start another surge of improvement for the downtown area.”

The new building will be move-in ready on July 4 and an official ribbon cutting takes place July 27.