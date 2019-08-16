Texas Gov. Greg Abbott participated in a statewide Town Hall Thursday where he addressed topics such as gun policies, immigration and school safety, among others, NBC affiliate KXAN reported.

7 p.m.

Abbott started the event by addressing the audience and the city of El Paso: "It’s great to be back in east Texas. But it’s important to know: even though I’m in Tyler tonight, my heart is in El Paso…my heart remains with you and my work to help you is just starting."

7:05 p.m.

An El Pasoan asked Abbott what can be done to bridge the gap between difference of opinion on gun control laws. Abbott turned to his bracelet, which reads "#ElPasoStrong."

Abbott then replied, "This is the greatest travesty that’s ever happened in El Paso…but to see the way the people came together that day. There was a line around the block to give blood."

He further explained that more needs to be done to make sure that what happens in El Paso doesn’t happen anywhere again.

