Former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez and Houston's Andrew White will debate in Austin Friday.

Democratic gubernatorial hopefuls Andrew White and former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez will hold their one and only debate Friday ahead of this month's primary runoff.

White, an investor in Houston and son of former Texas Gov. Mark White, and Valdez will hold their debate Friday at 7 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church in Austin.

The debate will be moderated by Gromer Jeffers, co-host of NBC 5's Lone Star Politics and a political writer for The Dallas Morning News.

The Valdez-White debate will not be broadcast on television but will be broadcast online and available inside this story. At 7 p.m., return to this page for live video.

The winner of the May 22 primary runoff will face incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in the November general election.

