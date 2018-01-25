Dallas Schools Face Proposed Closures

Dallas ISD leaders will decide Thursday night whether the district should close down five under-performing schools, or face the possibility of losing control of the entire district. (Published 14 minutes ago)

Thomas A. Edison Learning Center, J.W. Ray Learning Center, C.F. Carr Elementary School, John F. Kennedy Learning Center, and Edward Titche Elementary School are the five schools at the center of debate.

Under law, public school districts in Texas face intervention from the Texas Education Agency if at least one school falls below academic standards for five consecutive years. To avoid a TEA takeover, Dallas ISD has proposed to shut down the five under-performing schools.

The fate of both J.W. Ray Learning Center and Edward Titche Elementary School will be determined by their state test scores.

"If they meet standards the schools could remain open," said Robyn Harris, Dallas ISD spokeswoman.



This evening will be the third debate among board members regarding the proposed closures. Some families are very disappointed another neighborhood school would be closing.

District officials say, if the schools close, students will attend nearby campuses.

A hearing will take place at 5 p.m. at Lincoln High School. Board members will vote at 6 p.m.