Dallas ISD Hosts Inaugural 'State of the District' Address

Friday, Dallas Independent School District Superintendent Michael Hinojosa will host the district’s first State of the District address.

“Recent data proves that Dallas ISD schools are trending upward in academic achievement across multiple measures,” a district spokesman said. “Students continue to improve as they reach higher achievement standards and narrow the gap between the district and the state.”

“We’re really really proud that many of our kids are actually enrolled in college now while they are still in high school and we have that at virtually every high school in town,” Hinojosa said.

Hinojosa will showcase the accomplishments of the district and also talk about the challenges and opportunities.

“The challenges are still there and we still don’t have enough kids that are college and career ready. We still have some students that are struggling academically,” Hinojosa said. “We’re moving the needle and making progress, but it’s not enough. We have a big climb ahead of us, but we want to show that the trajectory is in the right direction.”

School funding is a topic that is front and center at the state capital and it is also on the minds of many in DISD.

“I was in Austin this week and talking with the legislators and there needs to be public school finance reform. It has not been reformed in decades,” Hinojosa said. “The devil is in the details and how that gets done is going to be very intricate, but I think there is a great commitment from the leaders – the Governor, the Lt. Governor and the Speaker of the House that this is priority one.”