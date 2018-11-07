Colin Allred on Priorities and Pelosi

For the first time since 2003, Congressional District 32 will have a new representative. NBC 5 political reporter Julie Fine sat down with Colin Allred Wednesday. (Published 11 minutes ago)

For the first time since 2003, Congressional district 32 will have a new representative - Colin Allred is headed to Congress.

Tuesday night was a night of celebration, and Wednesday morning was time for reflection.

“I woke up and I just was so proud of this community. I was so proud of the way they got involved,” said Allred.

Allred pulled off the upset in the district where he grew up, unseating longtime incumbent Rep. Pete Sessions, who chaired the powerful rules committee.

“I am just ready to get to work, because we do have a lot of things we need to get done, and I've got to get up to speed on things,” said Allred.

Allred heads to Congress in a divided time. Republicans have increased their seats in the Senate, but Democrats have taken control of the House of Representatives. Allred will be part of the majority deciding on a new House speaker. We asked him if he would support Nancy Pelosi.

“You know, I really do want to see what my options are. I want to see who is running. I haven't had a chance to process all of this, and then I want to talk to who the candidates are, what their ideas are,” said Allred.

As for his first priority?

“I think, if I can have my way, I’d love it for the first bill out of the House to be an infrastructure bill. You know we are growing so rapidly here, and we desperately need that. I think it is something we can do on a bipartisan basis,” said Allred.

Allred has already spoken to fellow Democrats -- Texas Representatives Eddie Bernice Johnson (TX-30), and Marc Veasey (TX-33) who have offered help with his transition as he heads to Washington. He has also received calls from North Texas Republicans who were also elected to Congress.

